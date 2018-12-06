AVEVA Group (AVV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised AVEVA Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,220 ($42.08) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,905 ($37.96).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,384 ($31.15) on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,791 ($23.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,080 ($40.25).

In other news, insider James Kidd acquired 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £62,491.66 ($81,656.42).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc operates as an industrial design and management software company in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Americas. The company offers solutions for brownfield modification, contract management, enterprise resource management, information management, integrated engineering and design, integrated shipbuilding, and steel fabrication, as well as laser and cloud solutions.

