Aviva PLC Has $7.44 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 929,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,459,000 after purchasing an additional 84,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,263,000 after purchasing an additional 305,933 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Snap-on stock opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

