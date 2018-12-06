Aviva PLC Sells 3,156 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $1,898,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $238,123.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,372.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,784 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

