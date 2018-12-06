Avnet (AVT) Holdings Reduced by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 57,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Avnet by 25.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 410,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,039,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVT opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Avnet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

