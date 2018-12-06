Avnet (AVT) Insider Sells $1,039,256.24 in Stock

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,039,256.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVT stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Avnet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Avnet (AVT) Insider Sells $1,039,256.24 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/avnet-avt-insider-sells-1039256-24-in-stock.html.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.