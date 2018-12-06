Axa Buys New Position in Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 110.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

