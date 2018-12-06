Axa Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trueblue by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trueblue by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TBI opened at $23.74 on Thursday. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trueblue from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

