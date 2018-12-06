Axa Takes $1.56 Million Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Axa acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Gardner Denver by 154.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gardner Denver by 114.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 232.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

