Axa decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth about $924,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,745,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

EIS stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/axa-trims-stake-in-ishares-msci-israel-etf-eis.html.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.