Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Nippon Paint (NPCPF) Critical Review

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and Nippon Paint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems $4.38 billion 1.33 $36.70 million $1.19 20.50 Nippon Paint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axalta Coating Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint.

Volatility & Risk

Axalta Coating Systems has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 4.25, indicating that its stock price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems 1.49% 22.53% 4.70% Nippon Paint N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Axalta Coating Systems and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems 0 7 5 0 2.42 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Axalta Coating Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axalta Coating Systems is more favorable than Nippon Paint.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems beats Nippon Paint on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, including antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, it offers surface treatment products. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

