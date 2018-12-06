Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Bought by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,436 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 89,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/axis-capital-holdings-limited-axs-shares-bought-by-accident-compensation-corp.html.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.