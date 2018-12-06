Azart Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Azart has a market capitalization of $24,376.00 and $830.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Azart has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 3,020,908 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

