B&G Foods (BGS) & Nutrastar International (NUIN) Financial Review

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Nutrastar International (OTCMKTS:NUIN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and Nutrastar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.67 billion 1.16 $217.46 million $2.12 13.87 Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrastar International.

Volatility and Risk

B&G Foods has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrastar International has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for B&G Foods and Nutrastar International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 1 2 6 0 2.56 Nutrastar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

B&G Foods currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given B&G Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Nutrastar International.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Nutrastar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 11.09% 16.01% 3.96% Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Nutrastar International does not pay a dividend. B&G Foods pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B&G Foods has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of B&G Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Nutrastar International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, Pirate's Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-són, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, SnackWell's, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. It also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. B&G Foods, Inc. sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Nutrastar International Company Profile

Nutrastar International Inc. engages in the production and supply of branded traditional Chinese medicine consumer products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Cordyceps Militaris, Organic and Specialty Food Products, and Functional Health Beverages. It primarily offers commercially cultivated Cordyceps Militaris, which is developed from wild strains of Cordyceps Militaris for use as an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes functional health beverages; and sells organic and specialty food products consisting of rice, flour, silage corn, and other agricultural products. Further, it is involved in the wholesale of Cordyceps Militaris products; and investment and property holding business. The company markets its products directly to consumers in Jiangsu and Anhui cities through various distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Shuaiyi International New Resources Development Inc. and changed its name to Nutrastar International Inc. in January 2010. Nutrastar International Inc. is headquartered in Harbin, the People's Republic of China.

