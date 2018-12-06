Baader Bank Analysts Give MediGene (MDG1) a €17.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of ETR:MDG1 opened at €8.61 ($10.01) on Monday. MediGene has a one year low of €8.53 ($9.92) and a one year high of €19.27 ($22.41).

MediGene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

