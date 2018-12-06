Baader Bank Analysts Give Unilever (UNIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.29 ($59.64).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

