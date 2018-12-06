Baidu (BIDU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $174.66

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $174.66 and last traded at $180.75, with a volume of 196383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 74.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $1,464,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 57.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

