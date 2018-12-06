Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 91,155 iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $928,473,000. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $697,104,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $365,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $214,735,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3,632.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,417,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,303,000 after buying an additional 2,352,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSJ opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

