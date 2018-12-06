Bailard Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tech Data by 192.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tech Data from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $246,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/bailard-inc-has-3-12-million-stake-in-tech-data-corp-tecd.html.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.