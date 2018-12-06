Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of Belden Inc. (BDC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Belden by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Belden by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,098,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after acquiring an additional 241,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,628 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Belden announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Roel Vestjens bought 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,201.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $596,098. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

