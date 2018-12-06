Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,374 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/baird-financial-group-inc-buys-6374-shares-of-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.