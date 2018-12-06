Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $209,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $211,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $227,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $233,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,430,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/baird-financial-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-dolby-laboratories-inc-dlb.html.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.