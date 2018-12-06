Bank of Montreal (BMO) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have C$110.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$120.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$112.92.

TSE BMO opened at C$93.99 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$93.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

In other news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$6,220,831.76.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

