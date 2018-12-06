Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,100. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.753 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

