Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.57. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,996,000 after buying an additional 444,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,273,000 after buying an additional 294,227 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,536,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.