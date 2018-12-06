Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $7,110,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,469,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-raises-position-in-qts-realty-trust-inc-qts.html.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.