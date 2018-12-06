BankFinancial (BFIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $14.75 on Monday. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $250.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BankFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

