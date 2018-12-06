Barings Llc Purchases 45,534 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc bought 45,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $456,706.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Friday, November 30th, Barings Llc bought 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $729,181.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Barings Llc purchased 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $726,273.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Barings Llc purchased 72,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $722,638.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Barings Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Barings Llc purchased 69,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $683,790.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Barings Llc acquired 69,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $695,520.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Barings Llc acquired 65,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $658,624.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Barings Llc purchased 45,180 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $461,739.60.

On Thursday, November 8th, Barings Llc acquired 41,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $421,587.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Barings Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Barings BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $255,255.00.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Barings BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/barings-llc-purchases-45534-shares-of-barings-bdc-inc-bbdc-stock.html.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.