Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $2.64 Million in Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $830,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,692,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,961,810,000 after acquiring an additional 485,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $877.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/bay-colony-advisory-group-inc-d-b-a-bay-colony-advisors-invests-2-64-million-in-apple-inc-aapl-stock.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.