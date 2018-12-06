Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.23 ($101.43).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down €2.33 ($2.71) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €71.83 ($83.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,849,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a one year high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

