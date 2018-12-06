Bayhorse Silver (BHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 price objective on Bayhorse Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Graeme O’neill sold 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

