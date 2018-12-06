BB&T Co. (BBT) Stake Decreased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BB&T were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBT. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BB&T by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 81,234 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BB&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 942,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BBT opened at $48.37 on Thursday. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

