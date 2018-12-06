Beacon Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Compass Gold Corp (CVB)

Compass Gold Corp (CVE:CVB) – Analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Compass Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Compass Gold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Compass Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:CVB opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Compass Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.74.

About Compass Gold

Compass Gold Corp is Canada-base company. The Company through its subsidiary Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd engages in gold exploration and mining sector. Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd holds gold exploration permits on number of sites in Southern Mali in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.