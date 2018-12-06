Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Increased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

In other news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,497.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total transaction of $1,485,702.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,500.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.22. 20,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,136. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

