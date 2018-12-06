Bee Token (BEE) Market Cap Achieves $695,772.00

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Bee Token has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $695,772.00 and approximately $1,754.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Token token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.02974654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00139406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00174338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.83 or 0.09542442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bee Token Token Profile

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,626,292 tokens. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

