Beetle Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,324.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $115,324.00 and $1,802.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000821 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000140 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 168,922,281 coins and its circulating supply is 165,394,038 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

