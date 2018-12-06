Befesa (BFSA) Given a €52.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.90 ($59.19).

Shares of BFSA opened at €34.70 ($40.35) on Wednesday.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

