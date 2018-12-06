Beigene (BGNE) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BGNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $160.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.64.

Shares of BGNE opened at $147.16 on Friday. Beigene has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $220.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 14,711 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,854,615.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,529,313.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 29,195 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $4,194,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,420,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,581,909.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,984 shares of company stock worth $13,921,446. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 43.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Beigene by 105.2% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beigene by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beigene by 39.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

