Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

