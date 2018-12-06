Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Vapiano (VAO)

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Vapiano (ETR:VAO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. equinet set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Vapiano and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Vapiano and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($15.93) target price on Vapiano and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Vapiano and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.12 ($11.76).

Shares of VAO stock opened at €6.70 ($7.79) on Monday. Vapiano has a 52 week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 52 week high of €25.00 ($29.07).

About Vapiano

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

