Berenberg Bank Reiterates €8.70 Price Target for Encavis (CAP)

Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) price objective on Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAP has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Encavis in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Commerzbank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Encavis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.52 ($8.74).

ETR:CAP opened at €5.90 ($6.86) on Monday. Encavis has a 52-week low of €5.85 ($6.80) and a 52-week high of €7.15 ($8.31).

Encavis Company Profile

Capital Stage AG, prior to change in line of business is out of business. The firm is a principal investment firm specializing in operation of solar and onshore-wind energy and parks. It does not focus on investing in Greenfield projects from scratch or take significant development or construction risk.

