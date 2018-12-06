BERNcash (BERN) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market cap of $36,164.00 and $0.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

