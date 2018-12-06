BidaskClub Downgrades Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $230.00 price target on Cavco Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.85. 8,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $261.80.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $241.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,322,000 after purchasing an additional 187,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

