BidaskClub Downgrades GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) to Sell

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. FMR LLC boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,763,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,132,000 after buying an additional 6,600,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 38,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,001,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after buying an additional 2,993,491 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 2,139,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 626,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 456,223 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

