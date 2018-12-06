BidaskClub Downgrades Imperva (IMPV) to Hold

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMPV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Imperva to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie cut Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Imperva stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. Imperva has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. Research analysts predict that Imperva will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Imperva by 142.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Imperva by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Imperva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Imperva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

