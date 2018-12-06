BidaskClub Downgrades Nuance Communications (NUAN) to Hold

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUAN. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NUAN stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $536.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alvaro Monserrat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,438. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

