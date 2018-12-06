BidaskClub Lowers Tristate Capital (TSC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $672.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James F. Getz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $298,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $383,831 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,949,000 after buying an additional 257,814 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

