BidaskClub Upgrades QuinStreet (QNST) to Strong-Buy

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $795.54 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $67,135.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $549,508.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,758.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,074 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,072,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 223,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 521,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

