Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $41.61. 30,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 13,578.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 810,934 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $30,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $24,740,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 380.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

