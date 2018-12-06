Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of BNET stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

