Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $118.93 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00021261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Crex24, Bit-Z and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $118.93 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018836 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003824 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00031253 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00152418 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Crex24, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, BigONE, Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io, YoBit, C-CEX, Coinnest, Indodax, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

